Jaishankar meets EU leaders in Brussels, discusses Ukraine war impact
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar caught up with top EU leaders in Brussels to talk about the big stuff: defense, tech, investment, and making it easier for people to move between India and Europe.
They also tackled global issues like the Ukraine war, tensions in West Asia, and keeping energy supplies stable.
Von der Leyen summed it up by saying the two sides share objectives of de-escalation, stability and energy security.
India-EU free trade agreement
This meeting isn't just diplomatic small talk: it's about shaping how India connects with Europe on trade, security, and jobs.
The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (signed in January 2026) means more Indian goods can enter Europe with fewer barriers (think: better deals for techies and startups), while the EU gets more reliable supply chains.
Armenia evacuated 550 Indian nationals from Iran; India's External Affairs Minister publicly thanked Armenia for the safe evacuation.