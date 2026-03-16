Jaishankar meets EU leaders in Brussels, discusses Ukraine war impact India Mar 16, 2026

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar caught up with top EU leaders in Brussels to talk about the big stuff: defense, tech, investment, and making it easier for people to move between India and Europe.

They also tackled global issues like the Ukraine war, tensions in West Asia, and keeping energy supplies stable.

Von der Leyen summed it up by saying the two sides share objectives of de-escalation, stability and energy security.