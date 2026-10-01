Jaishankar meets Tilvin Silva pledging support for Sri Lanka's development

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna General Secretary Tilvin Silva, promising continued support for Sri Lanka's development.

This meeting wrapped up a five-day visit by a Sri Lankan team looking to build closer ties with India's BJP.

Jaishankar said, "As a trusted partner, India will always support Sri Lanka's progress and prosperity," and emphasized growing friendship between the two countries.