Jaishankar meets Tilvin Silva pledging support for Sri Lanka's development
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna General Secretary Tilvin Silva, promising continued support for Sri Lanka's development.
This meeting wrapped up a five-day visit by a Sri Lankan team looking to build closer ties with India's BJP.
Jaishankar said, "As a trusted partner, India will always support Sri Lanka's progress and prosperity," and emphasized growing friendship between the two countries.
Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna shifts toward BJP
The Sri Lankan delegation included top JVP leaders and focused on connecting with the BJP, marking a big change from JVP's earlier anti-India approach.
With Sri Lanka facing an energy crunch, Sri Lanka is now interested in projects like the India-backed Trincomalee venture.
The visit was all about building political bridges and exploring ways to work together going forward.