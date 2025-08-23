Jaishankar on US-China ties impact on India: 'Not our dynamic'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has set the record straight—India's relationship with China isn't shaped by whatever's happening with US tariffs, even those from the Trump era.
At The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, he emphasized that India and China have their own independent dynamic, saying, "It's not that something has happened with America, so therefore, immediately, something has happened with China."
Jaishankar's remarks amid US-India tensions
Jaishankar's comments followed recent high-level meetings between Indian and Chinese officials, including a visit from China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of PM Modi's trip to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in China.
Jaishankar also called out "unjustified" US tariffs on Indian exports and highlighted how India stands by its farmers and small producers.
He pointed out the double standards when critics target India for buying Russian oil while ignoring other major importers.