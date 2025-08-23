Jaishankar on US-China ties impact on India: 'Not our dynamic' India Aug 23, 2025

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has set the record straight—India's relationship with China isn't shaped by whatever's happening with US tariffs, even those from the Trump era.

At The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, he emphasized that India and China have their own independent dynamic, saying, "It's not that something has happened with America, so therefore, immediately, something has happened with China."