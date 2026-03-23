Jaishankar says Russia-India ties are growing stronger

What's in it for India and Russia?

This isn't just about diplomacy: India-Russia trade was $68.7 billion, primarily driven by Russian oil imports, while Indian electronics and pharmaceutical exports account for a much smaller share.

The two countries want to push that number to $100 billion by 2030 by making trade smoother.

They're also teaming up on nuclear energy, defense deals, and even working together on global issues through groups like BRICS and the U.N.

All of this means more opportunities for young people—think jobs, tech exchange, and a bigger role for India on the world stage.