Jaishankar says Russia-India ties are growing stronger
India and Russia are getting closer, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighting how their partnership is growing stronger in today's multipolar world.
At a recent virtual conference, he pointed out that mutual trust is at the heart of this relationship.
President Putin's December 2025 visit helped boost collaboration in areas like skilled jobs, shipping routes, fertilizers, and trade.
What's in it for India and Russia?
This isn't just about diplomacy: India-Russia trade was $68.7 billion, primarily driven by Russian oil imports, while Indian electronics and pharmaceutical exports account for a much smaller share.
The two countries want to push that number to $100 billion by 2030 by making trade smoother.
They're also teaming up on nuclear energy, defense deals, and even working together on global issues through groups like BRICS and the U.N.
All of this means more opportunities for young people—think jobs, tech exchange, and a bigger role for India on the world stage.