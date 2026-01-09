Jaishankar's epic 670-km road trip to NYC during US shutdown

Security squad, winter drama, and an unexpected rescue

A crew of 27 Diplomatic Security Service agents (with help from Indian and Canadian teams) made sure Jaishankar reached Manhattan safely—even rotating drivers through winter conditions.

There was a brief scare when a detection dog flagged something suspicious (false alarm!), but things moved smoothly after that.

On arrival in NYC, one agent even helped a hit-and-run victim while others directed traffic for emergency crews.

Despite all the hurdles, Jaishankar made it to his meeting on time—a real team effort!