Jaishankar's epic 670-km road trip to NYC during US shutdown
When flights were grounded during the US government shutdown last September, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had to hit the road—literally.
To make it in time for a scheduled meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he traveled 670km by car from the US-Canada border to New York City, thanks to some quick thinking and teamwork from security officials.
Security squad, winter drama, and an unexpected rescue
A crew of 27 Diplomatic Security Service agents (with help from Indian and Canadian teams) made sure Jaishankar reached Manhattan safely—even rotating drivers through winter conditions.
There was a brief scare when a detection dog flagged something suspicious (false alarm!), but things moved smoothly after that.
On arrival in NYC, one agent even helped a hit-and-run victim while others directed traffic for emergency crews.
Despite all the hurdles, Jaishankar made it to his meeting on time—a real team effort!