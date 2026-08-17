Jajpur schools and all Anganwadi centers closed on August 18

All schools and Anganwadi centers in Jajpur, Odisha, will be closed on Tuesday, August 18, thanks to a heavy-rain alert from the weather department.

This includes government, private, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, government-aided schools, and private educational institutions, so if you're a student or parent there, enjoy the unexpected day off.

The move follows similar closures in Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, and Balasore.