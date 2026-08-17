Jajpur schools and all Anganwadi centers closed on August 18
All schools and Anganwadi centers in Jajpur, Odisha, will be closed on Tuesday, August 18, thanks to a heavy-rain alert from the weather department.
This includes government, private, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, government-aided schools, and private educational institutions, so if you're a student or parent there, enjoy the unexpected day off.
The move follows similar closures in Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, and Balasore.
Odisha under IMD red orange alerts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts across Odisha, warning about possible flooding and travel disruptions.
District authorities and emergency response teams are keeping a close watch on the weather situation, with local officials urging everyone to keep an eye on updates and stay safe until things clear up.