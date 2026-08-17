Jalandhar Pathankot highway crash kills 3, fruit vendor among dead
India
A terrible accident on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Sunday afternoon left three people dead and three others injured.
The crash happened near the Cholang toll plaza when a speeding car lost control, slammed into a fruit cart, and then hit a tree.
Among those who died were Sukhwinder Singh, a local fruit vendor, and two young men from Srinagar: Ikhlaq Qadir and Aneek Amin.
Police suspect driver overspeeding and dozing
Police say overspeeding was likely to blame: the car's speedometer was reportedly stuck at 150 kph.
There's also suspicion that the driver may have dozed off behind the wheel.
The injured are admitted at a private hospital in Jalandhar, and further legal action will be initiated on the statement of the fruit vendor's family.