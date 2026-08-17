Jalandhar Pathankot highway crash kills 3, fruit vendor among dead

A terrible accident on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Sunday afternoon left three people dead and three others injured.

The crash happened near the Cholang toll plaza when a speeding car lost control, slammed into a fruit cart, and then hit a tree.

Among those who died were Sukhwinder Singh, a local fruit vendor, and two young men from Srinagar: Ikhlaq Qadir and Aneek Amin.