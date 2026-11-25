Jamia Millia Islamia seeks answers from at least 6 protesters
Jamia Millia Islamia has sent show-cause notices to at least six students after an unauthorized protest broke out at the central canteen on November 23.
The demonstration, led by the NSUI, saw about 100 students voicing their disagreement with the Supreme Court's decision in the Bilkis Bano case.
Now, these students have just two days to explain themselves or risk facing disciplinary action.
Students email chief proctor by Nov25
The university wants each student to email their side of the story to the chief proctor by 9pm on November 25.
Officials pointed out that protests aren't allowed in the canteen as per a campus rule from last year, especially since such gatherings can disrupt classes and exams are coming up soon.