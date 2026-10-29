Jamia Millia Islamia sets May 15, 2027 union constitution deadline
India
Jamia Millia Islamia has finally set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the approval and implementation of its students' union constitution, while the students' union has remained defunct since 2006.
This move comes after weeks of student protests and an indefinite hunger strike calling for their voices to be heard on campus.
The announcement also lines up with the return of offline classes and exams starting November 2, 2026.
Jamia: 6-week elections, November in-person classes
The university says student union elections will happen within six weeks of the next academic session kicking off.
Jamia is switching everyone back to in-person classes this November, hoping these changes will help calm tensions and get campus life back on track.