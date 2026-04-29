Jamia Millia Islamia students protest RSS centenary event on campus India Apr 29, 2026

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi staged a protest on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 against an event marking 100 years of the RSS.

Students affiliated with SFI and AISA, the protest saw students holding placards and chanting slogans, calling for RSS officials to leave campus.

AISA Delhi president and Jamia student Saiyed felt the university was showing favoritism by allowing this event while restricting other student groups.