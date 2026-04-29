Jamia Millia Islamia students protest RSS centenary event on campus
India
Students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi staged a protest on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 against an event marking 100 years of the RSS.
Students affiliated with SFI and AISA, the protest saw students holding placards and chanting slogans, calling for RSS officials to leave campus.
AISA Delhi president and Jamia student Saiyed felt the university was showing favoritism by allowing this event while restricting other student groups.
AISA Delhi president Saiyed vows opposition
Despite the scorching heat, students kept up their protest, determined to make their voices heard.
Similar pushback against RSS-linked events has been seen at Delhi University colleges lately.
AISA Delhi president Saiyed said they'll keep standing up for democratic rights if such events continue.