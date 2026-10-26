Jamia Millia Islamia tells protesters to leave, moves classes online
India
Jamia Millia Islamia has told students protesting for the return of their student union to leave the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building and Ghalib Lawn, warning of strict action if they stay.
To keep things calm and avoid more disruption, all classes will stay online until November 8.
Jamia students demand student union elections
Students have been sitting in for 15 days, asking for a clear timeline on student union elections, which haven't happened since 2006.
The university said elections would follow constitution approval within 15 days, but students want a firmer promise.
Jamia has tried easing tensions by canceling suspensions and moving midterms online, while Congress has voiced support for the students' demands.