Jamia Millia Islamia to reinstate student-body elections in August 2027
India
Big news for JMI students: after nearly two decades, Jamia Millia Islamia will finally bring back student-body elections.
This comes after students pushed hard for more say in campus life, leading to the university to promise a new students' union constitution by May 15, 2027 and elections in late August 2027.
Students end hunger strike at JMI
The election will line up with the new academic session starting July 16, 2027.
With this announcement, students have agreed to end their hunger strike and withdraw their protests.
The university has also agreed to drop all disciplinary actions taken during the unrest and is set to resume offline classes from Monday, marking a fresh start for campus life and student voices.