Jamia to finalize student union constitution by May 15 2027
India
Big news for Jamia students: the university will finalize its student union constitution by May 15, 2027, and plans to hold long-awaited elections within six weeks of the new academic session.
This move comes after years of student demands and marks the return of a union that's been inactive since 2006.
Jamia protests end as administration concedes
With the administration agreeing to students' main demands, protests and hunger strikes have ended.
The university is also dropping disciplinary actions against those who took part in recent demonstrations, including a show-cause notice sent on October 27, 2026.
For now, classes will stay online until November 24, and odd-semester examinations will be held online as a safety measure.