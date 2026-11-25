Jammu and Kashmir clerics apologized for standing during Vande Mataram
Some Jammu and Kashmir clerics have publicly apologized after standing during Vande Mataram at a Waqf Board event in Srinagar on November 23, 2026.
The move drew criticism from local religious groups, including the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), who felt it went against Islamic practices.
Maulana Farooq shared video explaining actions
Maulana Farooq and others shared a video statement explaining their actions and said they offered repentance prayers as soon as they left the venue.
Maulana Rahmatullah appreciated their prompt response, calling it the right thing to do.
Meanwhile, MMU also spoke out against playing Vande Mataram at official events in Muslim-majority areas, saying it can hurt religious feelings.