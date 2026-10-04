Jammu and Kashmir crackdown spurs opioid use and 4,000 arrests
Jammu and Kashmir's big anti-drug drive is changing things on the ground. Many users are now turning to pharmaceutical opioids instead of traditional drugs.
Since April, police have seized 2,19,425 tablets and capsules, plus 3.830kg of codeine-containing liquid, including the storage containers.
The campaign has led to more than 4,000 arrests and 3,257 cases under the NDPS Act.
Srinagar police arrest Haris Hameed Malla
The crackdown isn't just about seizing drugs. It also means destroying poppy crops and running surprise drug tests on drivers.
In a recent bust, Srinagar police arrested eight people from a major drug network, including Haris Hameed Malla, who tried to pass himself off as influential by sharing photos with leaders.
His arrest highlights just how deep local involvement in the crisis goes, with authorities even seizing 288 properties linked to the trade.