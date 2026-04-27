Jammu and Kashmir declares South Kashmir's Siraj-ul-Uloom unlawful under UAPA

Officials allege Siraj-ul-Uloom ties to Jamaat-e-Islami

Authorities say Siraj-ul-Uloom had hidden connections to JeI, questionable land deals, unregistered operations, and money management problems.

There were also concerns about some former students getting involved in militancy, including a link to a 2019 car bombing.

The seminary tried to push back against these claims but didn't convince officials.

The government says this step is all about stopping misuse of such institutions and keeping regional security tight.