Jammu and Kashmir declares South Kashmir's Siraj-ul-Uloom unlawful under UAPA
Big move in South Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has officially labeled Siraj-ul-Uloom, a major local seminary, as an "unlawful entity."
This happened under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), with officials citing suspected ties to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and serious legal and financial issues.
It's the first time a seminary in the region has been declared unlawful after recent crackdowns on similar institutions.
Officials allege Siraj-ul-Uloom ties to Jamaat-e-Islami
Authorities say Siraj-ul-Uloom had hidden connections to JeI, questionable land deals, unregistered operations, and money management problems.
There were also concerns about some former students getting involved in militancy, including a link to a 2019 car bombing.
The seminary tried to push back against these claims but didn't convince officials.
The government says this step is all about stopping misuse of such institutions and keeping regional security tight.