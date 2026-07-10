Jammu and Kashmir issues Amarnath Yatra registration and safety guidelines

Amarnath Yatra limited to registered pilgrims

Only pilgrims with valid registration for their assigned dates will be allowed on the yatra routes; even showing up early won't help.

You'll need to keep your documents handy and listen to security officials along the way.

There's also a daily limit on how many people can go, so if you're unregistered and already in J and K, officials say it's best to wait for further instructions instead of trying to join in.