Jammu and Kashmir issues Amarnath Yatra registration and safety guidelines
India
Planning to join the Amarnath Yatra this year?
The J and K administration has rolled out strict new guidelines, focusing on registration and safety, as a huge turnout is expected.
Basically, if you want to be part of the pilgrimage, you'll need to follow some clear rules.
Amarnath Yatra limited to registered pilgrims
Only pilgrims with valid registration for their assigned dates will be allowed on the yatra routes; even showing up early won't help.
You'll need to keep your documents handy and listen to security officials along the way.
There's also a daily limit on how many people can go, so if you're unregistered and already in J and K, officials say it's best to wait for further instructions instead of trying to join in.