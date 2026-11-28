Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti alleges police vandalized Mirwaiz's home
In Jammu and Kashmir, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti says police vandalized the home of Mirwaiz Maulvi Rizwan Sahab, a religious leader.
This reportedly happened after Sahab spoke out against environmental damage from development at Sheshnag Lake.
Mufti sees this as part of a bigger pattern where voices raising concerns, especially about local culture or environment, are being sidelined.
Sheshnag development and Vande Mataram dispute
It all started with heavy machinery being used at Sheshnag Lake and some pushback against a Vande Mataram performance at a Waqf event.
Mufti pointed out that earlier, another cleric was summoned for similar reasons.
For many in the region, these incidents highlight ongoing tensions between development projects and preserving local values, and who gets to have a say in those decisions.