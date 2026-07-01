Jammu and Kashmir Police impose 5pm cutoff during Amarnath Yatra
India
Heading to Gulmarg or Srinagar this summer?
Heads up, effective from the start of the pilgrimage on July 3, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have put a 5pm cutoff for tourist vehicles on this route.
The move is to keep things running smoothly during the busy Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, which kicks off July 3 and wraps up August 28.
No exceptions after 5pm
If you're traveling in the area, plan your trips so you're not on the road after 5pm no exceptions for latecomers.
The annual Yatra brings hundreds of devotees to the Amarnath cave shrine from base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal.
To keep everyone safe, security forces are out in full force and local authorities are working behind the scenes to support pilgrims all season long.