Jammu and Kashmir Police launch Pehchaan app and QR IDs
India
Heading to the Amarnath Yatra this July? Security is getting a major boost.
Jammu and Kashmir Police are rolling out tamper-proof QR code ID cards for all service providers, like pony handlers and porters, to help stop impersonation.
Plus, there is a new Pehchaan mobile app for quick ID checks and keeping track of authorized folks along the route.
Amarnath Yatra security: 670 CAPF companies
This year's yatra will be guarded by a huge security setup: think 670 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, watch towers, CCTV cameras, RFID tracking, and drones.
No-fly zones mean helicopter services are suspended again.
There are also traffic restrictions on key highways with set timings for civilian movement, all aiming to make the journey smoother and safer for everyone.