Jammu and Kashmir Police launch Pehchaan app and QR IDs India Jun 24, 2026

Heading to the Amarnath Yatra this July? Security is getting a major boost.

Jammu and Kashmir Police are rolling out tamper-proof QR code ID cards for all service providers, like pony handlers and porters, to help stop impersonation.

Plus, there is a new Pehchaan mobile app for quick ID checks and keeping track of authorized folks along the route.