Jammu and Kashmir records 90% C-section rate in private hospitals

India C-sections exceed 25% of births

C-sections are on the rise across India, now making up more than 25% of all births.

The reasons? More high-risk pregnancies get referred for surgery, better technology spots complications early, some parents prefer scheduled deliveries, and private hospitals may have financial incentives.

Urban areas see much higher rates than rural ones.

Doctors warn that C-sections should only happen when truly needed, reminding everyone that informed decisions matter for both mothers and babies.