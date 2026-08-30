Jammu and Kashmir terror groups using pornography apps and Tor
India
Terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir are getting smarter with tech, using pornography apps and the Tor network to send secret messages.
These tools make it really hard for security agencies to track what they're up to, since privacy and anonymity are built right in.
Pakistan's ISI reportedly supporting terror tactics
Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, is reportedly supporting these tactics to help terror outfits work more efficiently.
With Tor hiding user identities and locations, it's become a go-to for covert operations.
Security agencies are now working on new ways to crack these encrypted channels without invading regular people's privacy, showing just how much terror groups have leveled up their digital game.