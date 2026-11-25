Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Day 'Vande Mataram' inclusion angers MMU
Jammu and Kashmir's first Waqf Day celebration on November 23 has stirred up debate after Vande Mataram was played at the event, which featured Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as chief guest.
An amalgam of religious organizations representing different schools of Islamic thought in Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) pushed back, saying the song goes against Kashmiri Muslims's religious beliefs.
MMU considering legal opinion and representation
The MMU says making Vande Mataram part of official events crosses a line between patriotism and religious practice.
They argue it disregards their rights and the sanctity of Muslim endowments.
The group is considering seeking legal opinion and submitting a formal representation to the authorities about what they describe as the forcible inclusion of Vande Mataram at government functions, educational institutions and other public events in J&K.