Jammu and Kashmir's first Waqf Day celebration on November 23 has stirred up debate after Vande Mataram was played at the event, which featured Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as chief guest.

An amalgam of religious organizations representing different schools of Islamic thought in Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) pushed back, saying the song goes against Kashmiri Muslims's religious beliefs.