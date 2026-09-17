Jammu NIA court issues nonbailable warrant for LeT commander Saifullah
India
A Jammu National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has issued a nonbailable arrest warrant for Saifullah, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander based in Pakistan.
He has been on the run and is suspected of planning several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the 2025 Pahalgam attack.
Abdullah arrest reveals Saifullah Telegram IDs
Saifullah came under fresh scrutiny after investigators arrested Abdullah (also known as Abu Hureira), another Pakistani militant.
During the operation, police found Telegram IDs linked to Saifullah that showed he was helping plan attacks against both security forces and civilians.
The court has now asked local police to make sure he is brought in.