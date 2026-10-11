Jammu's heaviest October rain in 71 years leaves 2 dead
Jammu just saw its heaviest October rain in 71 years: 185.6mm fell in only three hours on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
The sudden downpour triggered flash floods and landslides, leaving two people dead: a man whose body was recovered from a flooded stream in the Domana area and a 27-year-old woman who went missing after allegedly being swept away by flash floods while trying to save her husband.
Temperatures also dropped sharply, making the day feel even more unusual.
Jammu roads underwater, clearance restores traffic
Neighborhoods like Panjtirthi, Nagrota, and Roop Nagar were hit hardest, with roads underwater and traffic at a standstill.
Videos shared on social media showed streets turned into rivers.
Authorities deployed personnel and machinery and cleared the debris after several hours of efforts to restore traffic movement along the affected stretches.