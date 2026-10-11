Jammu's heaviest October rain in 71 years leaves 2 dead

Jammu just saw its heaviest October rain in 71 years: 185.6mm fell in only three hours on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

The sudden downpour triggered flash floods and landslides, leaving two people dead: a man whose body was recovered from a flooded stream in the Domana area and a 27-year-old woman who went missing after allegedly being swept away by flash floods while trying to save her husband.

Temperatures also dropped sharply, making the day feel even more unusual.