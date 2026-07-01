Jamshedpur man Himanshu Singh dies after being stabbed outside bar
India
A night out in Jamshedpur turned tragic when Himanshu Singh lost his life after a violent fight outside a bar.
Things escalated quickly: Singh and his friend got into an argument with some drunk men and even after police arrived, both were reportedly pulled from a PCR van and stabbed.
Jamshedpur officers suspended including station chief
Following the incident, four police officers (including the local station chief) were suspended for not controlling the situation.
Singh's death has led to public outrage, with locals demanding answers about police responsibility and stricter action against everyone involved.