Jamui Sadar Hospital deaths spark family protests and doctors blamed
India
Two pregnant women, Anita Kumari and Aastha Kumari, died at Jamui Sadar Hospital this week, with their families blaming hospital staff for not being there when needed most.
The families say doctors were missing during critical moments.
Protests broke out as relatives placed the bodies at the hospital entrance to demand answers.
Three-member probe at Jamui Sadar Hospital
Bihar Minister and Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh called out the hospital for its handling of the situation and met with local officials.
Now, a three-member committee is investigating what went wrong and is expected to report back within 24 hours.
The incident has put a spotlight on serious gaps in healthcare at the hospital.