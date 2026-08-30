Janani Perumal dies after allegedly jumping with Manichavelu in Whitefield

An incident in Bengaluru's Whitefield saw Janani Perumal, a 23-year-old software engineer from Puducherry, lose her life after allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of the Radha Krishna Co Live PG on ECC Road.

Manichavelu, 30, also jumped with her and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking into why both jumped, as well as whether they knew each other or were in a relationship.