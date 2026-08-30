Janani Perumal dies after allegedly jumping with Manichavelu in Whitefield
India
An incident in Bengaluru's Whitefield saw Janani Perumal, a 23-year-old software engineer from Puducherry, lose her life after allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of the Radha Krishna Co Live PG on ECC Road.
Manichavelu, 30, also jumped with her and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Police are looking into why both jumped, as well as whether they knew each other or were in a relationship.
Postmortem ordered, police probe Manichavelu
Janani had been working nearby and staying at Mountain PG since January.
Manichavelu is also from Puducherry and works for a logistics company; police are investigating why he was in Bengaluru that day.
Residents alerted authorities right after the incident, and Janani's body has been sent for postmortem while further investigation is underway.