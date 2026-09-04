Janmashtami: PM Modi and President Murmu offer heartfelt festival wishes
Janmashtami is here, and top leaders like PM Modi and President Murmu are sending out heartfelt wishes.
Modi called Krishna's teachings "the profound inspiration for selfless action" and hoped the festival brings everyone positivity and strength.
President Murmu encouraged people to follow Krishna's ideals of truth, justice, and righteousness.
Temples packed across Mathura and Vrindavan
From Mathura to Vrindavan, temples are packed with devotees joining in prayers, singing bhajans, fasting, and watching Raslila plays that bring Krishna's childhood stories to life.
The energy is high. Home Minister Amit Shah called Krishna the "epitome of dharma," while Congress chief Kharge wished for peace and happiness for all.
Whether at home or in temples, millions across India (and beyond) are marking the day with devotion and joy.