Jantar Mantar alleged NEET leak protests demand education minister's resignation
India
The protests over the alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar have grown, with government job aspirants now joining students.
They are calling for the education minister's resignation and demanding faster, fairer recruitment exams and college admissions.
Student groups and some local leaders are backing them up.
Job hopefuls demand transparent timely exams
Many job hopefuls say the constant delays and paper leaks make it hard to trust the system.
Rajan Singh from Bihar said the government promised during the elections that examinations would be held on time, yet no notification has been issued.
Others like Viraj Patil from Maharashtra joined after their exams got canceled due to leaks.
Protesters want a transparent process where exams happen on time and results are reliable.