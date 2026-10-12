Jantar Mantar loses official protest status, Delhi Police moves protests
Jantar Mantar is no longer an official protest site in Delhi. The police, following a government committee's advice, have shifted all authorized protests to Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, or CBD Ground in East Delhi.
This move sparked criticism from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which called it "an assault on people's right to protest" and said it "doesn't accept the arbitrary decision."
CJP seeks Jantar Mantar protest date
CJP leaders went to the police seeking a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and gave them 24 hours to respond about holding their protest there. If not, they plan more protests.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police says it would issue a detailed, revised standard operating procedure for organizing protests and demonstrations at the three designated venues separately.