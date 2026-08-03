Jantar Mantar not appropriate protest site anymore? SC seeks response
What's the story
The Supreme Court has sought the Union and Delhi governments' response on a plea challenging the use of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. The petitioner, Satish Chand Kaushik, argued that the venue is no longer suitable for protests due to public safety concerns and lack of basic amenities. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant termed the issue "important" and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions from the Centre.
Safety issues
Petition lists concerns over access and facilities
The petition points out issues with entry and exit, especially during medical emergencies. It also mentions inadequate drinking water and other facilities for protesters.
Kaushik's counsel referred to recent student protests in Delhi and submitted that preventive measures were necessary to avoid incidents like the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march.
The proposed political march by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was also mentioned as a potential concern.
"Another July 20 incident should be avoided," the advocate said.
Authority confidence
Authorities capable of handling law and order situations: CJI
Responding to these concerns, CJI Surya Kant said authorities are capable of managing law and order situations.
He said, "They know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle."
That being said, CJI Kant termed the issue "important."
"It has been stated...that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues, sanitation, supply of medical essentials...I think this is important," CJI said.
Alternative venue
Alternative sites proposed for protests
The petitioner has suggested Ramlila Maidan or another large and secure ground as an alternative protest site.
He argued that Jantar Mantar was designated for limited demonstrations in an earlier era, but today's digitally mobilized movements can quickly grow without a reliable command structure or verified organizers.
The matter has been directed to be listed separately.