Jantar Mantar not appropriate protest site anymore? SC seeks response 

The petition points out issues with entry and exit, especially during medical emergencies. It also mentions inadequate drinking water and other facilities for protesters.

Kaushik's counsel referred to recent student protests in Delhi and submitted that preventive measures were necessary to avoid incidents like the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march.

The proposed political march by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was also mentioned as a potential concern.

"Another July 20 incident should be avoided," the advocate said.