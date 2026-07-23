Jantar Mantar road built in 1731 again hosts CJP protest
Jantar Mantar Road is buzzing again with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, reminding everyone why this spot matters.
Originally built in 1731 to track stars, its location near Parliament turned it into Delhi's go-to place for rallies, especially after protests were restricted at Boat Club in the 1990s.
Jantar Mantar limited to 1,000 protesters
Jantar Mantar isn't just a random gathering spot: it's shaped by rules.
After noise and trash complaints from locals, protests were banned in 2017, but the Supreme Court brought them back on July 23, 2018, with limits.
Now, only up to 1,000 people can gather with police approval; bigger crowds head to Ramlila Maidan instead.
The current CJP protest shows how Jantar Mantar still gives people a voice while keeping things balanced for everyone nearby.