Jantar Mantar not closed: Delhi Police issue clarification
What's the story
The Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed rumors that the Jantar Mantar protest site has been closed. The police clarified that the site remains open for peaceful demonstrations, as per Supreme Court directives and their Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). "Rumors are circulating on social media alleging that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests. These claims are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts," it said in a post on X.
Protest guidelines
Maximum 1,000 people allowed at site
"It is officially clarified that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorized site for peaceful and authorized demonstrations," it added.
The police also clarified that a maximum of 1,000 people are allowed to gather at the site for protests.
Permission for such gatherings is granted by the competent authority after a formal application is submitted and conditions are met.
Protest aftermath
CJP's protest led to heightened security measures
The clarification comes amid reports of barricades being welded shut at the site, allegedly as a security measure after recent protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The CJP had staged a 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
However, after the demonstrations ended with the resignation of Pradhan, the party alleged that hundreds of students have been arrested in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states despite assurances from the government.
Agreement breach
CJP accuses Centre of breaching agreement
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka accused the Centre of breaching an agreement made on July 25, alleging hundreds of students were arrested in BJP-ruled states.
The party demanded withdrawal of all FIRs and release of detained protesters, threatening to resume its agitation if all FIRs against protesters were not withdrawn.
He also called for public disclosure of the signed agreement.