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Home / News / India News / Jantar Mantar volunteer alleges police blindfolded, abandoned him in Mussoorie  
Jantar Mantar volunteer alleges police blindfolded, abandoned him in Mussoorie  
Junaid claimed he was blindfolded and taken to Mussoorie

Jantar Mantar volunteer alleges police blindfolded, abandoned him in Mussoorie  

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 27, 2026
02:52 pm
What's the story

A volunteer, actively involved in the distribution of food at the Jantar Mantar protest, has alleged that he was detained by the police on Friday night. The man identified as Junaid claimed he was kept blindfolded the whole night. The next morning, an officer allegedly interrogated him about his funding source and how he managed to distribute such a large quantity of food. After questioning, the police allegedly took him to Mussoorie and left him there.

Return journey

Junaid took a cab back to Delhi on Saturday

Junaid took a cab back to Delhi on Saturday.

In a video shared on social media, he said he was returning from a hospital with his friend when men claiming to be from the Delhi Police stopped them.

At that time, he was returning from RML Hospital, where he had received treatment for a dog bite injury.

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Watch video here

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Volunteer funding

Legal team supporting student protesters reached out to him

When questioned by the alleged police officers, Junaid said he informed them that volunteers received food and water through donations and deliveries from supporters.

He also revealed that the legal team supporting student protesters had reached out to him for information.

He had also earlier claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police raided his home and detained several members of his family following his participation in the protests.

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