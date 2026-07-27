Jantar Mantar volunteer alleges police blindfolded, abandoned him in Mussoorie
What's the story
A volunteer, actively involved in the distribution of food at the Jantar Mantar protest, has alleged that he was detained by the police on Friday night. The man identified as Junaid claimed he was kept blindfolded the whole night. The next morning, an officer allegedly interrogated him about his funding source and how he managed to distribute such a large quantity of food. After questioning, the police allegedly took him to Mussoorie and left him there.
Return journey
Junaid took a cab back to Delhi on Saturday
Junaid took a cab back to Delhi on Saturday.
In a video shared on social media, he said he was returning from a hospital with his friend when men claiming to be from the Delhi Police stopped them.
At that time, he was returning from RML Hospital, where he had received treatment for a dog bite injury.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Mohammad Junaid Used and Thrown by CJP Founders!!— Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) July 26, 2026
Mohammad Junaid who played the biggest part in CJP Protest by supplying Non Stop Bread Pakodas, Samosas, Biryani and various other dishes for 40 days is now feeling cheated by CJP Founders!!
During an Interview the reporter… pic.twitter.com/L9j8qiwyaa
Volunteer funding
Legal team supporting student protesters reached out to him
When questioned by the alleged police officers, Junaid said he informed them that volunteers received food and water through donations and deliveries from supporters.
He also revealed that the legal team supporting student protesters had reached out to him for information.
He had also earlier claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police raided his home and detained several members of his family following his participation in the protests.