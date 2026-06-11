Japan confirms El Nino active, India watches for drier monsoons

IMD lowers monsoon forecast to 90%

IMD recently predicted rainfall will be about 90% of normal, with a high chance of shortage, dropping from earlier forecasts.

With May 2026 marking the second hottest May ever recorded, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it, "The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is,".

Australia's weather agency also confirmed El Nino signs are strong, so all eyes are on how this will affect crops and water across India.