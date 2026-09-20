Japan's fighter jets operate from Indian soil for 1st time
What's the story
For the first time, Japanese fighter aircraft have operated from Indian soil during a bilateral air exercise. The 14-day exercise, named "Veer Guardian-2026," is being held at Air Force Station Jodhpur between September 9 and 22. It features advanced operational missions and professional exchanges between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).
Aircraft display
Japanese fighters ferried to India for exercise
The IAF is participating with its Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Su-30MKI, and Rafale.
The JASDF has deployed its F-2A fighter aircraft for the exercise. This marks the first time that JASDF fighters have operated from Indian soil during a bilateral exercise.
The Japanese fighters were ferried from Tsuiki Air Base in Japan to Jodhpur for this purpose.
Milestone achievement
IAF chief calls exercise a great milestone in India-Japan relations
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh called the joint exercise a "great milestone" in India-Japan relations.
He emphasized that such exercises allow both air forces to learn from each other and improve their operational capabilities.
The India-Japan air partnership is based on "mutual respect, professional trust, and shared commitment to peace and stability," he said.
Leadership exchange
IAF, JASDF chiefs fly in Tejas formation sortie
The exercise also saw an unusual interaction between senior leadership of both air forces.
On September 20, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff of the JASDF, flew in a Tejas formation sortie at Air Force Station Jodhpur.
Morita called his flight a "truly valuable experience" and a "powerful symbol of trust, confidence, and friendship."
Indigenous showcase
Tejas highlighted during exercise
The exercise also highlighted India's indigenous fighter aircraft, Tejas. Morita called Tejas a symbol of India's technological innovation and the "Make in India" initiative.
Singh spoke about the Tejas MK-2's development, saying it would take India's defense aviation industry to "much higher heights."
The exercise will conclude on September 22, after which the JASDF contingent will return to Japan.