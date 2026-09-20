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Japan's fighter jets operate from Indian soil for 1st time
The exercise will conclude on September 22

Japan's fighter jets operate from Indian soil for 1st time

By Snehil Singh
Sep 20, 2026
05:57 pm
What's the story

For the first time, Japanese fighter aircraft have operated from Indian soil during a bilateral air exercise. The 14-day exercise, named "Veer Guardian-2026," is being held at Air Force Station Jodhpur between September 9 and 22. It features advanced operational missions and professional exchanges between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

Aircraft display

Japanese fighters ferried to India for exercise

The IAF is participating with its Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Su-30MKI, and Rafale.

The JASDF has deployed its F-2A fighter aircraft for the exercise. This marks the first time that JASDF fighters have operated from Indian soil during a bilateral exercise.

The Japanese fighters were ferried from Tsuiki Air Base in Japan to Jodhpur for this purpose.

Milestone achievement

IAF chief calls exercise a great milestone in India-Japan relations

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh called the joint exercise a "great milestone" in India-Japan relations.

He emphasized that such exercises allow both air forces to learn from each other and improve their operational capabilities.

The India-Japan air partnership is based on "mutual respect, professional trust, and shared commitment to peace and stability," he said.

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Leadership exchange

IAF, JASDF chiefs fly in Tejas formation sortie

The exercise also saw an unusual interaction between senior leadership of both air forces.

On September 20, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff of the JASDF, flew in a Tejas formation sortie at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

Morita called his flight a "truly valuable experience" and a "powerful symbol of trust, confidence, and friendship."

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Indigenous showcase

Tejas highlighted during exercise

The exercise also highlighted India's indigenous fighter aircraft, Tejas. Morita called Tejas a symbol of India's technological innovation and the "Make in India" initiative.

Singh spoke about the Tejas MK-2's development, saying it would take India's defense aviation industry to "much higher heights."

The exercise will conclude on September 22, after which the JASDF contingent will return to Japan.

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