Japan officially acknowledges delay in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
India
Japan has officially acknowledged that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, once set to launch, is facing delays.
The project, kicked off by PM Modi and the late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe back in 2017, is still making progress, with construction ongoing in both Mumbai and Gujarat.
Japan commits to project, plans investments
Even with the holdups, Japan says it's sticking with the project and working through issues like signal systems and staff training.
Beyond trains, Japan is also planning big investments in India (think biogas plants) and talking about trading directly in rupees and yen.
Both countries will hash out more details at their upcoming two-plus-two talks later this year.