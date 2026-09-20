Japanese F-2A jets land at Jodhpur for Veer Guardian-2026
Japanese F-2A fighter jets have landed in India for the Veer Guardian-2026 air exercise, running from September 9 to 22 at Jodhpur Air Force Station.
This marks a big moment for India-Japan defense ties, with both countries' top jets (like India's Tejas and Rafale) training together.
IAF JASDF air chiefs fly Tejas
The exercise is all about Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) pilots practicing joint missions and building trust.
On September 20, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Japan's General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff of the JASDF, even flew a Tejas sortie together, with General Takehiro Morita calling it "truly valuable experience" and "a powerful symbol of trust, confidence, and friendship."
Both sides see this as a key step toward stronger cooperation and keeping the Indo-Pacific region open and secure.