Japanese F-2A jets land at Jodhpur for Veer Guardian-2026

The exercise is all about Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) pilots practicing joint missions and building trust.

On September 20, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Japan's General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff of the JASDF, even flew a Tejas sortie together, with General Takehiro Morita calling it "truly valuable experience" and "a powerful symbol of trust, confidence, and friendship."

Both sides see this as a key step toward stronger cooperation and keeping the Indo-Pacific region open and secure.