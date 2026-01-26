Japan's Republic Day parade: Culture, power, and global vibes
Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, joined in India's 77th Republic Day celebrations by posting a photo of himself in a kurta beside the tricolor flag.
He called President Droupadi Murmu's At-Home invite "a reminder of India's rich and diverse culture."
The parade on Kartavya Path was a full-on showcase—military tech like Arjun tanks and Rafale jets met colorful performances from 2,500 artists.
European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen showed up as chief guests, giving the event an international flair.
Why does it matter?
This year's Republic Day wasn't just about tradition—it was about showing how India blends its heritage with global friendships.
From the Ambassador rocking Indian attire to EU leaders joining in, the day highlighted both cultural pride and worldwide connections.
For anyone interested in how countries connect through celebration (and some pretty epic parades), this one stood out.