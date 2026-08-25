Jasola 15-year-old Mithun missing since Aug 22 after drain fall
India
Mithun, a 15-year-old from Jasola village in southeast Delhi, has been missing since August 22 after reportedly falling into an open drain while chasing a kite in southeast Delhi's Jasola village.
Despite days of searching by the Delhi Fire Service and National Disaster Response Force teams, there is still no sign of him.
Viral drain video, MCD suspends engineer
A video purportedly showing Mithun's father searching the drain with a stick has gone viral as the family waits for answers.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended a junior engineer of South East (Central) Zone for alleged dereliction of duty, and disciplinary action is underway.
The chief minister has called for quick accountability while rescue efforts continue.