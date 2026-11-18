Javed Akhtar, the well-known lyricist, recently said that Lord Ram is part of every Indian's identity, no matter their religion.

He described Ram as a moral guide and a way of life while discussing the Ramayana and his song from Swades.

This sparked criticism from Maulana Sajid Rashidi, who questioned how sincere Akhtar could be given his atheism, even suggesting that he should rename himself "Ram Pal" if he really believes what he said.