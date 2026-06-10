JB.com global survey finds India 2nd most lonely country
India
A new global survey by JB.com found India ranks second for loneliness, just behind Turkey.
Even though most Indians live with family (only 3.7% live alone and the average household size is over four), 58% still say they feel lonely, and 34% feel isolated.
Emotional disconnection fuels loneliness in India
The study shows that in India, loneliness isn't just about being physically alone.
A striking 37% of Indians report feeling sad often—the highest among the top five countries.
Researchers say emotional disconnection is a bigger reason for loneliness here than living solo.
For context, Turkey tops the list while countries like Uzbekistan and the Netherlands are among the least lonely.