JEE Advanced 2021 result is out; Here's how to check

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 11:10 am

JEE Advanced result 2021 is out. Here's how you can check your score.

The result of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been declared today (October 15). The entrance exam is held annually to grant admissions in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This year, IIT Kharagpur had conducted the test. The results are available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Here's more on this.

Details

How to check your result?

Log on to jeeadv.ac.in. You can check your result using your roll number, registration number, and date of birth. The JEE advanced 2021 final answer has also been published on the official website. It has been prepared on the basis of the objections raised by candidates about the provisional answer key. You can download the final answer key here: http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/paper2021.php.

Schedule

What is the schedule for students?

Candidate registration for academic programs will begin on October 16. The first mock seat allocation will be released at 10 am on October 2. The second list will be out at 10 am on October 24. Thereafter, the first round of seat allocation will commence on October 27. By October 30, fee payment and uploading of documents will be done.

Topper

Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur tops the exam

Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur has achieved All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2021 exam. He scored 348 out of 360 marks (96.66%), according to Allen coaching institute, which is reportedly the highest score ever. He is said to be the first student to secure AIR-1 in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced. The full list of toppers has not been released yet.

Twitter Post

Allen Institute celebrates the JEE topper