Jeetendra Mishra likely to be 1st-ever Ram Mandir Trust CEO
India
Big changes are coming to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is emerging as the likely choice to become its first-ever CEO, with the final decision expected today.
The Trust is also planning updates to its deed, which will give the new CEO clear powers over administration and finances, all while keeping things independent from government interference.
Trust agenda: security, spokesperson, donation theft
Alongside picking a CEO, today's meeting will tackle security at the temple by forming a Local Security Coordination Committee.
The Trust is hoping to finally appoint a press spokesperson too.
They'll also look into an ongoing investigation about donation theft, a case that led to former general secretary Champat Rai stepping down on June 26, 2026.