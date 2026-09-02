Jeetendra Mishra named 1st CEO of Ayodhya Ram temple trust
Big news from Ayodhya: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has just been picked as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which runs the Ram temple project.
Mishra called the trust's management "exceptional," but admitted there are a few minor issues being looked into.
Mishra selected from 5,585 applicants
Mishra landed the job after a tough selection process, beating out 5,585 applicants based on leadership and integrity.
He takes over at a tricky time for the trust, following a controversy involving alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to arrests and the general secretary stepping down.
With nearly four decades in the Indian Air Force, including top honors and major operations, Mishra says he's ready to give his best, guided by both Lord Ram and his new team.