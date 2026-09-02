Jeetendra Mishra named 1st CEO of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
Big news for Ayodhya: the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has picked retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its very first chief executive officer.
After sifting through 5,585 applications, a search committee narrowed it down to three, and Mishra got the nod.
His job? Make sure everything runs smoothly so trustees can focus on big-picture decisions.
Jeetendra Mishra to handle daily management
Mishra led the Indian Air Force's Western Command and played a major role in Operation Sindoor.
Now, he'll handle day-to-day management (think finances and coordinating pilgrim facilities) while helping modernize how the trust operates.
Unlike in other temple boards where the government appoints the executive head, this trust chose its CEO independently to bring operational responsibilities under a dedicated executive authority and let the Trust focus on broader policy, oversight and strategic decisions.