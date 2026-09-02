Jeetendra Mishra named 1st CEO of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Big news for Ayodhya: the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has picked retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its very first chief executive officer.

After sifting through 5,585 applications, a search committee narrowed it down to three, and Mishra got the nod.

His job? Make sure everything runs smoothly so trustees can focus on big-picture decisions.