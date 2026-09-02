Jeetendra Mishra named 1st CEO of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Trust
Big news from Ayodhya: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been named the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the iconic Ram Temple.
Mishra, a decorated Air Force veteran with more than 38 years of service, steps in as part of a major leadership shake-up announced today.
Three trustees join amid donation allegations
Mishra will handle everything from pilgrim services and staffing to finances and security, pretty much all the big stuff needed to keep one of India's busiest temples running smoothly.
Three new trustees joined alongside him, following recent resignations linked to donation allegations.
Picking a CEO shows how complex managing the temple has become as one of India's busiest religious sites, and the CEO post was created to run the temple's administration as operations grow.