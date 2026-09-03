Jeetendra Mishra named 1st full-time CEO of Ram Mandir Trust
Big shake-up at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has just been named its first full-time chief executive officer.
He steps in after a donation theft scandal led to Champat Rai's resignation in June.
After AI-enabled screening of 5,585 applicants, Mishra brings decades of Air Force experience and is expected to tighten up how the trust is run.
Ram Mandir Trust reshuffles after theft
The trust didn't stop at just one new leader: Govind Dev Giri moved up to full-time general secretary, Mahesh Bhagchandka took over as treasurer, and for the first time ever, three women, Mahesh Bhagchandka, former additional advocate general Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav, joined as trustees.
These changes come nearly three months after a major donation theft controversy that saw eight arrests and two SITs into how funds were handled.