Jeetendra Mishra named 1st full-time CEO of Ram Mandir Trust

Big shake-up at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has just been named its first full-time chief executive officer.

He steps in after a donation theft scandal led to Champat Rai's resignation in June.

After AI-enabled screening of 5,585 applicants, Mishra brings decades of Air Force experience and is expected to tighten up how the trust is run.