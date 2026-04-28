Jeetu Munda brought sister's skeleton to Keonjhar bank for ₹20,000
India
In a truly unusual scene, Jeetu Munda from Odisha's Keonjhar district showed up at his local bank carrying his late sister's skeleton.
He was trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from her account, but bank staff told him the account holder needed to be present, so Jeetu, not knowing the official process, brought her remains as proof.
Officials assured heir access, Kalra reburied
Jeetu's sister Kalra had passed away in January. Since he didn't know about legal paperwork for withdrawals after someone dies (and the nominee on the account was also deceased), he thought this was his only option.
Police and local officials have now stepped in and assured Jeetu that he'll get access to the money as her rightful heir, and Kalra's remains have been respectfully reburied under police supervision.