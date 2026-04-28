Jeetu Munda brought sister's skeleton to Keonjhar bank for ₹20,000

Officials assured heir access, Kalra reburied

Jeetu's sister Kalra had passed away in January. Since he didn't know about legal paperwork for withdrawals after someone dies (and the nominee on the account was also deceased), he thought this was his only option.

Police and local officials have now stepped in and assured Jeetu that he'll get access to the money as her rightful heir, and Kalra's remains have been respectfully reburied under police supervision.